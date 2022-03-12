Ukraine Crisis
Russian forces close in on Kyiv and bombard Mariupol
Late winter storm brings snow to South and Northeast
Two employees stabbed at NYC's Museum of Modern Art, police say
Black Ukraine refugees allege discrimination while trying to escape Russian invasion
Saudi Arabia says it executed 81 convicts in a single day
Singer Traci Braxton of "Braxton Family Values" dies at 50
Olympic medalist from Ukraine joins fight against Russia
Hailey Bieber reveals she had a blood clot in her brain
CDC revokes U.S. authority to expel migrant children
U.S. and Europe continue to sanction Russia
President Biden warned Russia that if they use chemical weapons they will pay a severe price. His warning came after the U.S. placed more sanctions on Russia, restricting its ability to trade. Debra Alfarone reports.
