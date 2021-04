U.S. airstrikes back Kurd offensive to reclaim Sinjar from ISIS American warplanes are backing Kurdish troops in an offensive to recapture Sinjar, a strategic city in northern Iraq captured by ISIS more than a year ago. Sinjar sits along a key supply route through ISIS-controlled territory. ISIS is accused of using murder and rape to terrorize the local population. Charlie D'Agata is on the ground with the Kurdish forces in Sinjar.