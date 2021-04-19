Live

Watch CBSN Live

U.K. votes to leave EU -- What's next?

Global stocks are down and British Prime Minister David Cameron has resigned since the U.K.'s historic vote to leave the EU. International Business Times business editor Roland Jones joins CBSN to discuss the Brexit fallout.
View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.