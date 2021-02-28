Golden Globes
CBSN Special: Dr. Fauci On COVID Vaccine
Free CBS News App
Sign Up For Newsletters
Stream CBSN Live
Coronavirus Crisis
Biden Administration
Stimulus Checks
News
US
World
Politics
Entertainment
Health
MoneyWatch
Technology
Science
Crime
Sports
The inside story of the Iranian attack on Al Asad Airbase
How the U.S. plans to increase the pace of COVID-19 vaccinations
Trump says at CPAC that his "journey" is "far from being over"
Cuomo backs independent probe into sexual harassment claims
Golden Globes 2021: Complete list of nominees
CDC advisory panel recommends Johnson & Johnson one-shot vaccine
McDaniel: GOP voters "overwhelmingly" agree with Trump's record
U.N. Human Rights office says 18 killed in Myanmar crackdown
N.J. girl facing food insecurity highlights growing problem
Coronavirus Crisis
Dr. Fauci answers COVID vaccine questions in CBSN special
Full coverage: Coronavirus Crisis
CBS News poll: Many would get vaccine, but hesitancy remains
Do COVID shots prevent infection? That's key to returning to normal
Johnson & Johnson's single-dose vaccine is effective, FDA says
CVS booking vaccination slots for 570,000 in 17 states
California Governor Newsom signs $600 stimulus check bill
Sports arenas begin reopening in New York City
What to do if you didn't get a stimulus check
U.S. tops half a million COVID-19 deaths
Shows
Live
More
Latest
Video
Photos
Podcasts
In Depth
Local
Log In
Newsletters
Mobile
RSS
CBS Store
Search
Search
Live
Watch CBSN Live
U.K. variant top threat despite a decline of virus cases
Hospitalizations from the coronavirus are declining, but the CDC sees the U.K. variant as the top threat as it accounts for 10% of cases in the U.S., Lilia Luciano reports.
View CBS News In
CBS News App
Open
Chrome
Safari
Continue