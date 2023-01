Memphis police chief condemns treatment of Tyre Nichols: "I expect you to feel outrage" Memphis Police Chief Cerelyn Davis spoke out about the mistreatment of Tyre Nichols, who died 3 days after being arrested during a traffic stop. CBS News' Elise Preston joins Errol Barnett and Lana Zak from Memphis with the more on the investigation as the D.A. prepared to announce charges against five former officers.