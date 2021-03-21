Live

Two planes nearly collide at Houston airport

Officials say two Airbus A320 jets crossed paths during takeoff on May 9 at Houston's George Bush Intercontinental Airport. They came within a second or two of hitting each other. CBS News transportation correspondent Jeff Pegues reports.
