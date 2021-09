"Two people went on a trip, one person returned," search for Gabby Petito ramps up The search for a missing 22-year-old woman is intensifying as her parents make a public plea to her fiancé's family for help. Gabby Petito has not been heard from since late August. Her fiancé Brian Laundrie is now a person of interest in her disappearance. Jericka Duncan reports on the latest.