Live

Watch CBSN Live

Two horses die in early Preakness races

Preakness Stakes winner Exaggerator had his victory overshadowed Saturday by the death of two other horses in races earlier in the day. The deaths have reignited concerns about the sport. Jamie Yuccas has more.
View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.