Two dead, one wounded in Alabama church shooting: CBS News Flash June 17, 2022 Three people were shot – two fatally -- in a church in a Birmingham, Alabama suburb. A suspect is in custody. The Senate has passed a bill to help veterans exposed to toxic burn pits in Iraq and Afghanistan. And the Golden State Warriors are the NBA champions after beating the Boston Celtics in Game 6 of the NBA Finals. It’s their fourth title in eight years.