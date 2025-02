Trump's Ukraine policy alarming European leaders There is alarm in Europe as leaders try to come to terms with the major foreign policy shift on Ukraine from the Trump administration. This week President Trump blamed Ukraine for Russia's invasion and when Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenksyy said Mr. Trump was living in a "disinformation space," Mr. Trump called Zelenskyy a dictator. Sarah Wheaton, chief policy correspondent for Politico Europe, joined CBS News to discuss the situation.