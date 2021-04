Trump's tax plan would raise debt $5 trillion more than Clinton's, study Donald Trump's tax proposals would add $5.3 trillion to the federal debt over the next decade, while Hillary Clinton's plan would only raise the debt $200 billion, according to new numbers from a non-partisan budget group. Editor-in-chief of The Hill, Bob Cusack, joins CBSN to discuss how the findings affect the 2016 race going into the first presidential debate.