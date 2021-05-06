Live

Trump wants to renegotiate Iran nuclear deal

President Trump wants to renegotiate the 2015 agreement to freeze Iran's nuclear program in exchange for lifting financial sanctions. He wants a long-term deal with more stringent terms. Margaret Brennan reports.
