Trump urges "no violence," but takes no responsibility for inciting Capitol attack In a video posted on social media Wednesday, President Trump did not acknowledge the U.S. House's historic impeachment vote against him. But after facing condemnation from members of his own party, the president did condemn last week's riot at the U.S. Capitol and urged "no violence" ahead of President-elect Joe Biden's inauguration. But the President is still not taking responsibility for his part in inciting the crowd that attacked the Capitol last week. CBS News White House correspondent Paula Reid has more.