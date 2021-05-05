Live

Trump tweets reassurance to "Dreamers"

President Trump tweeted reassurance to "Dreamers" despite his administration's plans to end the DACA immigration program which let them stay in the U.S. CBSN political contributor Caitlin Huey-Burns has more on the latest developments.
