Watch CBS News

Trump to skip key Iowa event amid feud with governor

Many 2024 Republican candidates, but notably not former President Donald Trump, are getting ready to attend Friday's Family Leadership Summit in Des Moines, Iowa. The Christian conservative organization's signature event is seen as influential for evangelical voters in the state. Amanda Rooker, chief political reporter for Des Moines CBS affiliate KCCI, joins "America Decides" to discuss the summit's importance for Republican presidential candidates and how Trump's absence will matter.
View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.