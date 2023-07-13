Trump to skip key Iowa event amid feud with governor Many 2024 Republican candidates, but notably not former President Donald Trump, are getting ready to attend Friday's Family Leadership Summit in Des Moines, Iowa. The Christian conservative organization's signature event is seen as influential for evangelical voters in the state. Amanda Rooker, chief political reporter for Des Moines CBS affiliate KCCI, joins "America Decides" to discuss the summit's importance for Republican presidential candidates and how Trump's absence will matter.