Trump to rally at site of 1st assassination attempt in Pennsylvania Sources say former President Donald Trump will hold a rally at the Butler Farm Show fairgrounds on Oct. 5, where a gunman shot at him and grazed his ear on July 13. Vice President Kamala Harris is expected to focus on the economy and foreign policy this week as a new CBS News poll finds her up four points nationally. CBS News' Aaron Navarro and Libby Cathey have the latest.