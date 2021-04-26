Live

Trump to appoint son-in-law as senior advisor

Throughout the campaign, Donald Trump's son-in-law Jared Kushner was one of Trump's most trusted confidants. His planned appointment of Kushner to a White House position may be complicated by an anti-nepotism law. Jan Crawford reports.
