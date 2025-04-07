Watch CBS News

Trump threatens to impose more tariffs on China

President Trump on Monday threatened to impose an additional 50% tariff on imports from China if Beijing doesn't remove its retaliatory 34% import fee on American products. CBS News' Olivia Rinaldi and Jo Ling Kent join CBS News 24/7 with more.
