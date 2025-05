Trump threatens Apple, EU with tariffs; Harvard sues White House over foreign students ban President Trump announced Friday in separate social media posts that he's recommending a 50% tariff on the European Union and a 25% tariff on Apple if the company doesn't manufacture its iPhones in the U.S. Meanwhile, Harvard University is suing the Trump administration over its ban on the school from enrolling international students. CBS News' Natalie Brand has the latest.