Trump team signs transition agreement; Bhattacharya tapped to run National Institutes of Health President-elect Donald Trump's team has signed the agreement which allows members of the incoming administration to meet with their Biden-era counterparts ahead of the January transfer of power. And Trump continues to make staffing choices, picking COVID-lockdown critic Dr. Jay Bhattacharya to be director of the National Institutes of Health. CBS News political reporter Libby Cathey has more.