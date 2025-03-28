Watch CBS News

Trump tariffs could impact wedding costs

Peak wedding season officially kicks off next week. The average wedding in the U.S. costs over $30,000 and event planners are warning that prices could go up from President Trump's new tariffs. CBS News MoneyWatch correspondent Nancy Chen reports.
