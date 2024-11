Trump taps Keith Kellogg as special envoy to Ukraine and Russia President-elect Donald Trump has long promised that he could end the war in Ukraine on day one, and now he's tapped Ret. Lt. Gen. Keith Kellogg to help get the job done as special envoy to Ukraine and Russia. Tom LoBianco, co-founder and national political reporter for 24sight News, and Mia McCarthy, politics reporter for Politico, join "America Decides" to discuss what Trump's most recent picks say about how he will govern.