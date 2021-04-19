Live

Trump takes offense at Ginsburg comments

In an interview with the New York Times, Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg said she "can't imagine what the country would be" with Donald Trump as president. Trump called the comments highly inappropriate. Major Garrett has more.
