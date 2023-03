Breaking down the Trump-Stormy Daniels hush money investigation It was 5 years ago that the story first broke about hush money payments by a lawyer for then-President Trump to adult film actress Stormy Daniels in order to buy her silence about an alleged affair. Joe Palazzolo, a Wall Street Journal investigative reporter who helped break the story, joins CBS News' John Dickerson to discuss what it's all about and where the investigation stands.