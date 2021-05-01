Live

Trump spurs fascination, fear and laughs overseas

According to a former British official, foreign leaders can't rely on American presidents when they're occupied with politics at home. Mark Phillips reports on how some around the world are reacting to President Trump's latest turmoil.
