Trump, South African president clash over disputed White genocide claim Differences between President Trump and South African President Cyril Ramaphosa came to a head in a tense exchange in the Oval Office, as Mr. Trump confronted him over whether White genocide is taking place in South Africa. Mr. Trump has singled out White Afrikaner farmers for U.S. refugee status, claiming they're persecuted in South Africa. But many people there say it's simply not true. Weijia Jiang and Debora Patta have more.