Trump spars with fallen soldier's widow For the first time since President Trump's controversial condolence call, we're hearing firsthand from the widow of the fallen soldier. She defended Rep. Frederica Wilson's account of what happened, while the president responded on Twitter. Meanwhile, Sen. John McCain also appeared to criticize Trump for dodging the draft during Vietnam. All of this is unfolding while the president urges fast action on tax reform. Aaron Blake from The Washington Post joins CBSN to discuss the latest developments.