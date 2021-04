Trump slams Clinton on terror, immigration policy At a rally in North Carolina, Donald Trump went after Hillary Clinton on national security and blamed the weekend bombings in New Jersey and New York City on the country's "flawed" immigration system. Meanwhile, a member of the Kennedy family says former President George H.W. Bush is planning on voting for the Democratic nominee. Politico senior policy reporter Darren Samuelsohn joins CBSN with latest from the campaign trail.