Trump signs Epstein files bill, but some key details could be withheld President Trump announced he signed a bill forcing the Justice Department to release files related to convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein. The administration has also launched investigations that could allow the DOJ to hold some information back. Attorney General Pam Bondi has 30 days to release unclassified records and investigative materials, which could include flight logs, witness interviews, details of immunity deals and other information. Ed O'Keefe reports.