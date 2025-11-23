Trump signs bill to release Epstein files, but it's not clear how much will be made public President Trump last week signed a bill requiring the Justice Department to publicly release all of the unclassified information they have related to their investigation into the late convicted sex offender, Jeffrey Epstein. The bill gives Attorney General Pam Bondi 30 days to release the material, but it's not clear how much of the file will actually see the light of day — the legislation also allows Bondi the power to redact any information that might identify victims or jeopardize an ongoing investigation.