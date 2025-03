Trump shows optimism before Putin call; Administration defies court order, deports Venezuelans President Trump will speak with Russian President Vladimir Putin Tuesday about the war in Ukraine. Mr. Trump told reporters Sunday that he thinks he has a very good chance to end the war. CBS News' Taurean Small and Katrina Kaufman have more on that and the administration's deportation of Venezuelans with alleged gang ties, despite a federal judge's order to block the move.