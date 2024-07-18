Trump shooter's phone had details on Trump and Biden; Senators confront Secret Service director FBI officials told congressional members Wednesday the gunman who tried to assassinate former President Donald Trump had used his cellphone and other devices to search for images of both Trump and President Biden. Also on Wednesday, GOP senators at the Republican National Convention confronted Secret Service director Kimberly Cheatle, who's now facing calls to resign over the assassination attempt. CBS News' Charlie De Mar and Nikole Killion have more.