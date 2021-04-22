Live

Trump sets sights on next presidential debate

Donald Trump says he doesn't want to "embarrass" Hillary Clinton in the presidential debates. Senior reporter for the Washington Post, Aaron Blake, gives details about Trump's performance and how he plans to change for the next debate face-off.
