Trump scheduled to appear in court Thursday in Jan. 6 probe

Former President Donald Trump is scheduled to appear Thursday in a Washington, D.C., federal courtroom following his latest indictment, this one related to special counsel Jack Smith's Jan. 6 investigation. CBS News congressional correspondent Scott MacFarlane has more on the logistics of the case against Trump. And Nick Lewis, founder and managing member of the Lewis Law Firm and a specialist on government inquiries, joined CBS News with legal analysis of the case.
