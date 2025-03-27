Watch CBS News

Trump says world needs U.S. takeover of Greenland

President Trump is insisting that the U.S. needs to take over Greenland. This comes as Vice President JD Vance prepares to visit the territory and as Greenlanders react negatively to Mr. Trump's advances.
