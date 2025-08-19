Unclear what U.S. involvement in Ukrainian security guarantees would entail In the 24 hours since President Trump hosted Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy and European leaders, more questions than answers have emerged. While negotiations for peace have increased, the relentless bombing has raged on. CBS News' Nancy Cordes reports on the latest. Seth G. Jones, the president of the Defense and Security Department at the Center for Strategic and International Studies, joins "The Takeout" with analysis.