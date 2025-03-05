Watch CBS News

Trump says Ukraine is ready to sign minerals deal

President Trump said Tuesday during his address to Congress that he'd received a letter from Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy expressing readiness to sign a minerals agreement with the U.S. CBS News foreign correspondent Imtiaz Tyab reports.
