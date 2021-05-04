Live

Trump says U.S. military is "locked and loaded"

President Trump ramped up his tough talk against North Korea, tweeting that the U.S. military is "locked and loaded" to respond to North Korea. Senior writer for Newsweek Bill Powell joins CBSN to discuss.
