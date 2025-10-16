Trump says proposed arch to commemorate country's anniversary is for "me" A model of President Trump's proposed triumphal arch to commemorate the country's 250th anniversary was seen on the Resolute Desk as the president held a press conference with FBI Director Kash Patel and Attorney General Pam Bondi in the Oval Office on Wednesday. The renderings and model show an arc that looks similar to France's Arc de Triomphe, built across from the Lincoln Memorial, on the Virginia side of the Potomac River in Washington, D.C. When asked on Wednesday who the arc is for, Trump told CBS News' Ed O'Keefe: "Me."