Trump responds to reported "sh*thole" comment

President Trump said Sunday that he's not a racist days after his reported use of vulgar language to describe immigrants from African nations, Haiti and El Salvador. He also denies the "sh*thole" comment was ever made. CBSN's Elaine Quijano reports.
