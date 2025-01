Trump says he won't rule out military force to take Greenland President-elect Donald Trump held a wide-ranging news conference Monday in which he reiterated his insistence that the U.S. should take control of the Panama Canal and Greenland, adding that he wouldn't rule out the use of military force to do it. Trump also said he plans on pardoning people convicted in cases stemming from the Jan. 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol. Caitlin Huey-Burns reports.