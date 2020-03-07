Trump not halting rallies over coronavirus The Trump administration is working to meet the surging demand for coronavirus test kits as the number of confirmed cases spreads across 29 states. While the CDC and U.S. health officials work to inform the public and urge caution, President Trump touted the $8.3 billion Congress recently allocated to combat the virus. Mr. Trump said he has no plans to stop campaign rallies despite warnings about gathering in crowded areas, particularly for the elderly. Weijia Jiang shares further details on the White House response.