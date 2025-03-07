Trump says dealing with Ukraine "more difficult" than with Russia on peace talks, hints at Iran news President Trump took questions from the Oval Office and discussed his pause on tariffs for some goods from Mexico and Canada. Mr. Trump also discussed his efforts for talks on the Russia-Ukraine war and alluded to some news on nuclear talks with Iran. CBS News senior White House correspondent Weijia Jiang reports, and CBS MoneyWatch's Kelly O'Grady breaks down Trump's remarks on tariffs and the economy.