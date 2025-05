What to know about Trump saying he could get Abrego Garcia back from El Salvador President Trump told ABC News Tuesday that he could help bring back Kilmar Abrego Garcia from El Salvador. Mr. Trump said, "If [Abrego Garcia] were the gentleman that you say he is, I would do that, but he's not." CBS News' Jake Rosen and Camilo Montoya Galvez break down that case and some of the other immigration cases the Trump administration is locked in.