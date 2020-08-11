Sign Up For Newsletters
Watch CBSN Live
Trump responds to Biden selecting Kamala Harris as running mate
President Trump criticized Joe Biden’s running mate, Kamala Harris, on her past and tweeted a campaign video attacking both of them. Weijia Jiang reports.
