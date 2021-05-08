Live

Watch CBSN Live

Trump reacts to NBC's announcement on Matt Lauer

President Trump responded to the firing of Matt Lauer just 15 minutes after NBC made the stunning announcement. What Mr. Trump didn't mention was that more than a dozen women have accused him of sexual misconduct. Margaret Brennan reports.
View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.