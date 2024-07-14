Watch CBS News

How Trump rally shooting will impact Republican National Convention in Milwaukee

The Trump campaign increased security at their offices in Washington, D.C., and West Palm Beach following Saturday's shooting at a Pennsylvania rally where former President Donald Trump's ear was grazed by a bullet and a bystander was killed. The assassination attempt comes days before the Republican National Convention is set to kick off in Milwaukee. CBS News political correspondent Caitlin Huey-Burns has more on the security measures at the convention.
