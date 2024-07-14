How Trump rally shooting will impact Republican National Convention in Milwaukee The Trump campaign increased security at their offices in Washington, D.C., and West Palm Beach following Saturday's shooting at a Pennsylvania rally where former President Donald Trump's ear was grazed by a bullet and a bystander was killed. The assassination attempt comes days before the Republican National Convention is set to kick off in Milwaukee. CBS News political correspondent Caitlin Huey-Burns has more on the security measures at the convention.