Trump to rally for Pennsylvania GOP Senate candidate Dr. Mehmet Oz After propelling Ohio Senate candidate J.D. Vance to a primary victory, the power of former President Trump's support will be tested once again in the Pennsylvania Republican Senate primary. He endorsed Dr. Mehmet Oz and will attend a rally for him Friday. CBS News political reporter Caitlin Huey-Burns joined Anne-Marie Green and Vladimir Duthiers to discuss what is at stake in this race.