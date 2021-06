Trump holds first rally since leaving office Former President Trump returned to the rally circuit on Saturday night. His trip to Ohio was billed as a chance to exact some revenge against one of the House Republicans who voted to impeach Mr. Trump, but the former president's speech largely focused on his complaints about the Biden administration and repeating false claims about the 2020 election. Seth Richardson, lead politics reporter at Cleveland.com, joins CBSN's Lana Zak with more.