Trump rally: Heavy on insults, low on substance

Donald Trump unleashed a string of insults against South Carolina Sen. Lindsey Graham, who had previously called trump a "jackass." CBS News correspondent Nancy Cordes has the latest on Trump's controversial campaign.
